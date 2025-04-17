Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Manilva councillors after filing their motion. SUR
Changes expected at Manilva town hall as no confidence motion is tabled
Politics

Changes expected at Manilva town hall as no confidence motion is tabled

Current mayor José Manuel Fernández (PP) looks set to be replaced by former mayor Mario Jiménez

Antonio M. Romero

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 11:08

Two political parties at Manilva town hall, Compromiso Manilva and the Con Andalucía IU group, have tabled a motion of no confidence in the current mayor of the town, José Manuel Fernández (Partido Popular). After the vote on 28 April, Fernández is expected to be replaced by Mario Jiménez, who was previously mayor of Manilva between November 2016 and June 2023.

The motion was signed by the five councillors of Compromiso Manilva - the most-voted party in the 2023 elections - and the four councillors from Con Andalucía IU, who were forced to leave the left-wing group after they pacted with the conservative PP to make Fernández mayor.

"Our two political groups have laid our differences aside to form a progressive government that defends public management policies and improving our town," they said in a statement.

The groups criticised the mayor's lack of action: "His inactivity means that projects and investments are not coming to fruition," they said.

Totalán

Meanwhile, another no confidence motion has been tabled by the PSOE Socialist party in the village of Totalán, east of Malaga. Similar complaints of a lack of action on the part of the PP mayor have been made.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourist train starts season in Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Costa del Sol residents reject plans for private desalination plant
  3. 3 Stoppage-time disaster sends Malaga CF plummeting towards the drop zone
  4. 4 Plans advance for new swimming pool and sports pavilion in Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 Holy Week image destroyed by fire on Costa del Sol takes to the streets again
  6. 6 Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground
  7. 7 Vithas Xanit International Hospital: Health, Quality and Guarantees
  8. 8 Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United
  9. 9 Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 Braving the elements in a kilt on the Costa to support sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Changes expected at Manilva town hall as no confidence motion is tabled