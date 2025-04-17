Changes expected at Manilva town hall as no confidence motion is tabled

Antonio M. Romero Thursday, 17 April 2025, 11:08 Compartir

Two political parties at Manilva town hall, Compromiso Manilva and the Con Andalucía IU group, have tabled a motion of no confidence in the current mayor of the town, José Manuel Fernández (Partido Popular). After the vote on 28 April, Fernández is expected to be replaced by Mario Jiménez, who was previously mayor of Manilva between November 2016 and June 2023.

The motion was signed by the five councillors of Compromiso Manilva - the most-voted party in the 2023 elections - and the four councillors from Con Andalucía IU, who were forced to leave the left-wing group after they pacted with the conservative PP to make Fernández mayor.

"Our two political groups have laid our differences aside to form a progressive government that defends public management policies and improving our town," they said in a statement.

The groups criticised the mayor's lack of action: "His inactivity means that projects and investments are not coming to fruition," they said.

Totalán

Meanwhile, another no confidence motion has been tabled by the PSOE Socialist party in the village of Totalán, east of Malaga. Similar complaints of a lack of action on the part of the PP mayor have been made.