Casares completes its stretch of the Senda Litoral coastal path for walkers The last bridge, over the Arroyo Parrill, allows the connection of Playa Ancha and Playa Chica

Part of the Senda Litoral between Casares and Manilva. / SUR

The two kilometres of Casares coastline between the mouth of the Manilva river and the Piedra Paloma beach can now be walked without interruption as part of Malaga province's 'Senda Litoral' coastal path.

The installation of the last bridge - 18 metres long and three metres wide - at a cost of 150,000 euros over the Arroyo Parrill stream allows the connection of Playa Ancha and Playa Chica.

The project was jointly financed by the municipality itself, the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and the Junta de Andalucía regional government.