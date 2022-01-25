Carrefour opens new budget Supeco store in Estepona With the other openings in the pipeline, Andalucia will be the region with the most Supeco stores in Spain. The chain claims to be at least 10 per cent cheaper than other budget supermarkets

The French supermarket giant Carrefour has opened a new Supeco store in Estepona, on the Costa del Sol. It is the eight Superco market to be opened in Malaga province recently.

Earlier this month a Supeco was opened in Torremolinos and Carrefour plans to open more Supeco stores in Tarifa and Algeciras in Cadiz, making Andalucia the region with the most Supecos in Spain. In total there are 38 Supeco markets nationwide.

The store promotes itself as “super” value and its products as “super fresh”. It sells fruit, vegetables and packaged food and claims to be at least 10 per cent cheaper than other budget supermarkets such as Lidl or Aldi.

The first Supeco opened in Seville in 2012 “with a clear objective to offer the public an economic alternative to a supermarket.”

The Estepona Supeco is located at Urb. Bel Air - Cº Calderón s/n. It employs 35 people, has a shop floor of 1,332 square metres, a checkout line with six terminals and 53 parking spaces.