New boutique hotel opens in Estepona With 36 rooms on seven floors, the Estepona Plaza boasts panoramic views of the town centre

The Estepona Plaza Hotel has opened its doors in Plazoleta Ortiz and has a total of 36 rooms distributed over seven floors, a rooftop swimming pool and a restaurant-cafeteria on the first floor.

It is one of 16 hotels created as part of the municipal revitalisation project Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol, a project that has been an important focus of attraction for urban tourism.

The location of this hotel was one of the first to be remodelled and pedestrianised through the project.

The new hotel boasts panoramic views of Estepona town centre.