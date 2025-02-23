Body found in La Duquesa port, Manilva

Juan Cano Málaga Sunday, 23 February 2025, 22:55 Compartir

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man whose body was recovered in the early hours of Sunday 23 February in La Duquesa port, in Manilva. The body apparently belonged to a British man in his 60s. The deceased was dressed and no signs of violence were observed, as SUR has learned from official sources.

The Guardia Civil, Local Police and the Provincial Fire Brigade (CPB), which sent a rescue boat, were called to the scene.

Members of the CPB recovered the body from the water and took it to land, where the medical services were only able to confirm the death of the man.