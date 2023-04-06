Barceló group to open hotel in Casares Costa The owners of the derelict Playa Chica Beach Club had been trying to sell the land for residential development

David Lerma

The site of a hotel in Casares Costa that has been disused for some 20 years is to become a new five-star property operated by the Barceló group.

The owners of the derelict Playa Chica Beach Club had been trying to sell the land for residential development.

However councillors in Casares have always held out hope for it being rebuilt as another hotel.

Barceló have said they will spend six million euros on the redevelopment and work is expected to take twelve months.