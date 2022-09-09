Second phase of the pedestrianisation of Estepona's Avenida de España begins With a budget of more than 3.7 million euros, it is estimated that the works will be completed in four months

Preliminary works are underway for the second phase of the remodeling and pedestrianisation of Estepona's Avenida de España. The project will see the road transformed from Avenida Juan Carlos I to Calle Delfín, covering an area of almost 16,000 square metres. It has a budget of more than 3.7 million euros and an estimated completion period of four months.

The town hall said the works will, visually, be in keeping with the previous phase of redevelopment, which runs from Calle Terraza Street to Avenida Juan Carlos I. In addition, the works include the improvement of the sewage network with a new sewage and rainwater collector. Improvements will also be made to the supply network, the natural gas distribution network, street lighting and the irrigation network.

Although the zone will be mainly for pedestrian use, it will also have a cycle lane that will provide continuity to the route that runs from the port to the La Cala area. Street furniture will be renewed, with new modern designs. And there will be tree planting and new gardens created, following the sustainable model promoted by the town hall in the last decade.

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, said that the works, which open the town to the sea, will expand the project 'Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol'.

The mayor pointed out that this is a pioneering initiative that will place Estepona at the forefront of sustainable towns, which are committed to the quality of life and welfare of its citizens, the environment and to wide spaces for pedestrians.

A third pedestrianisation phase is currently underway between Calle Delfín and the roundabout by Los Pescadores neighbourhood. This project is being carried out simultaneously with works to create the Mirador del Carmen, the socio-cultural 12-storey public facility that will become an emblem of the town for its sweeping views over the Mediterranean.