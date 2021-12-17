Avenida España to get 1.5m-euro facelift The project will receive funds from the EDUSI sustainable development strategy and the Feder European development fund

Estepona town hall has announced plans to completely remodel the Avenida España. The contract has now been put out to tender for the 1.5m-euro project, which will be co-funded through the EDUSI sustainable urban development strategy and the Feder European development fund.

Works will take four months to complete and aim to create a more pleasant and safer pedestrian link between the beach and the town, with new gardens, fountains and urban furniture. Underground drains and sewerage pipes will be replaced.