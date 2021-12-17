Avenida España to get 1.5m-euro facelift

Estepona town hall has announced plans to completely remodel the Avenida España. The contract has now been put out to tender for the 1.5m-euro project, which will be co-funded through the EDUSI sustainable urban development strategy and the Feder European development fund.
Works will take four months to complete and aim to create a more pleasant and safer pedestrian link between the beach and the town, with new gardens, fountains and urban furniture. Underground drains and sewerage pipes will be replaced.