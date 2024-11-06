British man arrested in United Arab Emirates in connection with murder at luxury Costa del Sol villa

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 09:33

A 43-year-old British man has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates in connection with an alleged shooting at a luxury villa in Estepona in August. A clandestine house party was in full swing at the time when a 36-year-old Serbian man died after being shot in the back.

According to the National Police's provincial headquarters in Malaga , the suspect was arrested a few days ago after authorities issued an international arrest warrant. He is currently in prison, awaiting extradition to Spain.

The police investigation started after the incident took place about 8.45am at the villa on Calle Hortensia in Estepona on 12 August. Partygoers arrived at the "after party" after attending a nightclub in Marbella, according to investigators.

The alleged organiser of the party was a Cuban man squatting at the luxury villa who had a police record. The shooting then happened following a disagreement between two people and resulted in the death of the Serbian man, according to investigators.

Those involved included the alleged gunman, identified as a 43-year-old British man, who had already been brought to justice in the UK a few years ago in connection with an attempted murder. Meanwhile, the victim, a 36-year-old Serbian man, was on the run from authorities in his home country due to his links to criminal organisations in the Balkans.

According to investigators, the victim died after being shot several times in the back. Witnesses alleged the consumption of drugs and alcohol was a possible trigger for the confrontation which led to the shooting.