Water company to invest more than 375,000 euros to reduce odours at Estepona treatment plant

Water supply company Acosol on the western strip of the Costa del Sol has put out to tender a project to reduce odours that emanate from the Estepona treatment plant (EDAR Guadalmansa) and its main wastewater pumping station (EBAR Guadalmansa), as well as the improvement of gas treatment. The aim of this project is to further enhance wastewater treatment by installing a new system.

The total budget for the contract is 375,677 euros, covering two key actions: on the one hand, the installation and commissioning of an ozonation system for the treatment of odours, with the supply of ozone generation equipment at the Guadalmansa WWTP and at the Guadalmansa WWTP in Estepona, worth 263,964 euros. The second involves supplying measuring equipment to monitor gaseous emissions at the Guadalmansa WWTP and at the Guadalmansa WWTP in Estepona, worth 111,713 euros.

The deodorisation systems at the Guadalmansa WWTP plant, which were installed during its expansion in 2016, are not currently providing the required results for adequate odour treatment, hence the proposal for a new series of actions. The first concerns reduction of polluting gases by injecting ozone into the water line. The second aims to provide correct treatment by means of oxidation of the gases generated in order to limit their emission into the atmosphere. Last but not least, the proposal includes the installation of sensors and control instrumentation in buildings, air extraction pipes and atmosphere to allow continuous monitoring of the operation and effectiveness of the equipment installed.

Infrastructure improvement

With this initiative, Acosol said it demonstrates its firm commitment to improving its water infrastructures, both in terms of water supply and wastewater treatment and purification. In addition, work is currently continuing on the Estepona sewage network, with the installation of hoses in several sections that are already enabling a significant reduction in water conductivity. The same operation will soon begin on other sections of the network in Marbella-La Víbora. This project has a total budget of nearly four million euros.

In 2025, Acosol will continue working on these and other projects included in the investment plan, which was approved by the association of municipalities of the western Costa del Sol last summer. The objective of the investment involves a complete water revolution with the development, improvement and expansion of its water infrastructures and facilities.