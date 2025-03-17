Seven arrested while unloading 150 kilos of cocaine on beach on western Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Monday, 17 March 2025, 19:07 Compartir

National Police officers interrupted the transfer of 150 kilos of cocaine on a beach between Manilva and Casares in the early hours of Monday 10 March. During the operation, the seven individuals involved were arrested, with two of them now remanded in prison.

The arrest operation was part of an ongoing investigation and the officers were monitoring the activity of an alleged criminal gang linked to drug trafficking. When they learned that the perpetrators were planning a major transfer, they mobilised their teams to the beach in question.

The suspects were handed over to Estepona's court on 12 March. The judge ordered the remand in custody without bail of the only two detainees to make statements in court. The other five detainees exercised their right not to testify and were provisionally released with the obligation to appear as soon as they are summoned. The judicial investigation continues.

The charges against the seven individuals include crimes against public health, illegal possession of weapons, falsification of a public document, theft and use of a motor vehicle.