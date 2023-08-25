Estepona to create new central boulevard It will give continuity to the two sections of boulevard completed in March in the Avenida de España, where the Mirador El Carmen tower is located

David Lerma Estepona Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A new section of the boulevard on Avenida de San Lorenzo in Estepona could soon be a reality and it will continue the pedestrianisation project in the town centre. The technical services contract has been awarded to Juan Antonio Fernández Pérez, who will have a maximum period of six months to carry out the works. It will give continuity to the two sections of boulevard completed in March in the Avenida de España, where the Mirador El Carmen tower is located, symbol of the 'Garden of the Costa del Sol', as mayor José María García Urbano calls the town.

The project, according to the town hall, will incorporate the redevelopment of the area and the creation of an underground car park with two floors with capacity for about 300 vehicles, the seventh in the system of the municipal parking network for one euro per day. The plan also includes the creation of various leisure spaces.