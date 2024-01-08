Environmental crimes on the rise in Malaga province: 29 arrests and 231 under investigation in 2023

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 8 January 2024, 12:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

Offences against the environment, both criminal and administrative, reported in the province of Malaga increased in 2023, with some 1,839 cases compared to 1,722 the previous year. The number of arrests in connection with environmental crime has also shot up, from nine in 2022 to 29 last year.

The data comes from the Guardia Civil's nature protection service (Seprona), to which Europa Press has had access, which highlights that almost all known cases were solved - a total of 1,831 - and only eight remain unsolved.

The majority of the offences, 1,712, were administrative in nature and all of them were solved by specialised officers. This figure reported by the Guardia Civil is also up on 2022, when 1,603 administrative offences were recorded.

In terms of criminal offences, 127 were reported in 2023, of which 119 were solved, which is also higher than in the previous year, when 119 offences were reported, of which 114 were solved.

The number of individuals arrested saw a significant increase in 2023 compared to 2022, from nine to 29, while the number of suspects placed under investigation also increased from 208 to 231 last year.

Fraudulent use of water

Numerous investigations were carried out by Seprona officers in 2023, both for administrative offences and for different types of crime, such as animal cruelty and/or neglect, causing forest fires, offences against flora and fauna, offences against historical heritage, planning offences and illegal trafficking of protected species.

In addition, this specialised unit has continued with other investigations, such as the case code-named Chaak, carried out under the direction and in coordination with the environmental prosecutor's office of Malaga, against the alleged fraudulent use of water in the irrigation of subtropical crops in the Axarquía area. It began four years ago and 299 water exploitation points and a hundred people have been placed under investigation.