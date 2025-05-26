The business start-up with a network of carers across Malaga province

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Monday, 26 May 2025, 15:04 Compartir

Álvaro Gallardo is the brains behind the company 'Cuídame en Casa' (look after me at home), located in the Centro de Apoyo del Desarrollo Empresarial in Rincón de la Victoria, a business incubator of the Junta de Andalucía with implementation throughout the region. The company's objectives are: "to dignify care and make it more humane, accessible and adapted to the real needs of each person".

The relationship with the person who will care for the person requiring help is another of the keys to the service. As Gallardo explains, "We follow the whole process with continuous monitoring, both for the user and the carer, to improve and guarantee a relationship based on mutual respect". He goes on to explain, "In addition, we make families aware of the importance of looking after the caregiver, while prioritising their well-being by ensuring that the homes in which they work are close to their area of residence," explains the entrepreneur. In this way, it is possible for them to have a better work-life balance. "So far, we are succeeding," he says proudly.

Another of the pillars of Cuídame en Casa's development is to work so that its services are not exclusive, although still guaranteeing professionalism. "Our rates are very affordable, without sacrificing quality or humane treatment," Gallardo points out.

Among the clients: a mountaineer with a fracture who has to be taken shopping and accompanied in his recovery.

In this spirit, Cuídame en Casa is a kind of mediator between those who require some home support and a network in which there are doctors and health centres. They understand the clinical needs of each person and offer personalised recommendations and work with social and health care assistants to, as Gallardo points out, "connect directly with new talent in the socio-health sector, facilitate professional internships and contribute to the professionalisation of home care".

There are psychologists, physiotherapists and wellness professionals, ideal in cases where emotional support, physical rehabilitation or specialised accompaniment is required. The company has staff with a wide range of experience, including contact with foreigners who live in Spain and need support in their language, or simply want company and to practice Spanish. Gallardo's own command of five languages is crucial, for example, which is indispensable for the care and selection of the right staff.

A digital platform and the expansion of services are the ideas for the development of this business.

"We are exploring new ways to improve support at home. In the future, we want to facilitate a digital platform, similar to Airbnb or BlaBlaCar, to connect families and carers in a safe and transparent way," he explains. He also has in mind a portfolio of complementary services provided by chefs or hairdressers, for example. Gallardo is working with WildTech, a company specialising in technological solutions.

Meanwhile, at Cuídame en Casa, they talk about their "success stories", which include that of a retired mountaineer, alone at home after a fracture, to whom they brought groceries and helped him at home; A retired couple "in emotional crisis" for whom it was necessary to find the help of a psychologist who allowed the woman to recover, or for families and individuals who are "overwhelmed" and for whom "small routines are developed that alleviate the burden" without the need for the person to go into care.

"I come from a family with more than 30 years of experience in caring for the elderly, in the Picnic Mirasierra home, a trajectory that was recognised with the SME award from the Chamber of Commerce for the best management during Covid-19. That's where it all came from," explains Gallardo.