Emergency repairs and improvements for three dams in Malaga province after last autumn's 'Dana' storms

The Junta de Andalucía and the provincial authorities have activated an emergency plan to repair the damage caused to Malaga province dams by the two consecutive 'Dana' storms, which brought heavy, localised rain on to the area on 29 October and 13 November last year. The regional government will invest a nearly one million euros into the initiative. It is expected that the work will last until April.

In addition to work on the reservoirs, the Junta and the provincial authorities will invest in recovering the road network and estate infrastructure, as well as in cleaning the area.

Work is already under way at the Casasola dam, in Almogía, which was responsible for containing the floods of the river Campanillas, a tributary of the Guadalhorce on the left. "We are unblocking the dam's bottom drainage channels. The reeds and mud have clogged the entrance grille to these conduits," regional sources told SUR.

It has been necessary to carry out this work despite the opening of sluice gates, which took place in the days following the floods and which was repeated in other reservoirs: La Encantada, where the waters coming from the three headwater reservoirs (Guadalhorce, Conde and Guadalteba) converge; Limonero, in the city of Malaga; and Casasola itself.

The contract

The bidder that the Junta chose for the contract is Obratec, with technical assistance and site management provided by Irtene, which adds another 82,000 euros to the investment.

Three years ago, the regional ministry of agriculture contracted work valued at 1.9 million euros for eight dams: La Cueva, El Solano, Almanchares, Seco, Alcaucín, Bermuza, Granados and Rubite. However, the actual improvement and repair process will begin now.

On the day of the second 'Dana' (13 November), Casasola recorded 1.5 million cubic metres between 1pm and 2pm, which is about 416 cubic metres per second. The rainfall in that hour was close to the 100-year return period. If it had continued to rain with that intensity and another 6 million cubic metres had flowed in, the possibility of releasing the reservoir would have been considered. However, it was not necessary in the end. Without the dam, the river would have overflowed.

The river level peaked at 3.2 metres at 2pm on that day, when it was flowing at 240 cubic metres per second. According to Hidrosur data, November added 10 million cubic metres to the reservoir.

The first 'Dana' on 29 October caused flooding in Campanillas and the river reached a depth of 3.97 metres. In just one day 5.78 million cubic metres entered the reservoir.