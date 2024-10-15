Emergency services deal with around 20 incidents after heavy rain hits Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 09:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Despite the intensity of the rain at times during the late hours of last night (Monday), there have been relatively few incidents reported in the province, according to the 112 Andalucía. The emergency service control room logged 22 incidents throughout the province, all of which were reported between 10pm and 11.30pm last night.

The majority, some 16 incidents, were recorded in Marbella and Estepona, due to water entering homes and the basement of a hotel, as well as the flooding of the access tunnel to Puerto Banús. At least two vehicles were trapped last night in the tunnel, as this newspaper was able to verify.

Warnings were also received for large pools of water on the A-7 motorway between the two municipalities; and for water entering houses in Vélez-Málaga and Benahavís, one incident in each municipality.

The provincial fire brigade was also called out to a flooded garage and a fallen tree, both in Estepona.

This was despite the fact that the rain gauge of the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network located in Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja, to the north of the municipality of Estepona, measured two episodes of very high intensity rain. The heaviest, between 11pm and midnight, reached 29.5mm, bordering on the amber threshold.

Meanwhile, the maximum was at the Guadalmansa diversion dam, with no less than 34mm in a very heavy downpour, between 11pm and midnight yesterday.

Spain's state weather agency Aemet has already deactivated all the warnings, which last night reached amber level, due to the risk of downpours of up to 50mm in just one hour.