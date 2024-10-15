Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cars trapped last night in the access tunnel to Puerto Banús. Josele
Emergency services deal with around 20 incidents after heavy rain hits Malaga province
Weather

Emergency services deal with around 20 incidents after heavy rain hits Malaga province

Several roads, garages and underbuilds were flooded, mainly in two towns on the western strip of the Costa del Sol, between 10pm and 11.30pm last night

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 09:24

Opciones para compartir

Despite the intensity of the rain at times during the late hours of last night (Monday), there have been relatively few incidents reported in the province, according to the 112 Andalucía. The emergency service control room logged 22 incidents throughout the province, all of which were reported between 10pm and 11.30pm last night.

The majority, some 16 incidents, were recorded in Marbella and Estepona, due to water entering homes and the basement of a hotel, as well as the flooding of the access tunnel to Puerto Banús. At least two vehicles were trapped last night in the tunnel, as this newspaper was able to verify.

Warnings were also received for large pools of water on the A-7 motorway between the two municipalities; and for water entering houses in Vélez-Málaga and Benahavís, one incident in each municipality.

The provincial fire brigade was also called out to a flooded garage and a fallen tree, both in Estepona.

This was despite the fact that the rain gauge of the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network located in Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja, to the north of the municipality of Estepona, measured two episodes of very high intensity rain. The heaviest, between 11pm and midnight, reached 29.5mm, bordering on the amber threshold.

Meanwhile, the maximum was at the Guadalmansa diversion dam, with no less than 34mm in a very heavy downpour, between 11pm and midnight yesterday.

Spain's state weather agency Aemet has already deactivated all the warnings, which last night reached amber level, due to the risk of downpours of up to 50mm in just one hour.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New bare knuckle lightweight champion crowned in historic Marbella bout
  2. 2 Blaze rips through seven vehicles in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Just 3,000 runners out of 10,000 registered cross the line in rain-soaked Carrera Urbana in Malaga
  4. 4 Davis Cup resale market goes berserk after Rafael Nadal's retirement announcement
  5. 5 Juliette Binoche collects honorary award at Malaga's French film festival
  6. 6 Popular tourist attraction in Malaga province nominated for top award: this is how you can vote for it
  7. 7 More than 1 in 5 UK adults are considering moving abroad, new report reveals
  8. 8 Four decades of a truly unique success story
  9. 9 When Andalusian means Spanish
  10. 10 Over 50 years of selling prestige real estate on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad