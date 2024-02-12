Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Eleven people convicted of supplying drugs in Mijas and Fuengirola
Crime

The gang used horse stables in the Guadalhorce valley as a cover for the preparation of the substances, specifcally heroin and cocaine

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 12 February 2024, 17:34

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) has confirmed the conviction of eleven people who formed a criminal network dedicated to the sale of drugs in several districts in the Costa del Sol towns of Mijas and Fuengirola, using a horse stables in Alhaurín de la Torre as cover for the preparation of the substances, specifically heroin and cocaine.

Everyone had specific duties such as receiving the drugs, transporting them and dropping them in "delivery boxes", according to the court ruling. Two of the defendants also ran drug sales points in their homes or in the houses of family members, with one of them involving her underage nephews.

In all the properties and homes of the defendants that were raided by police, investigators seized different amounts of drugs and money; as well as other effects "all from the trafficking of narcotic substances."

A Malaga court sentenced the eleven offenders to sentences ranging from five years' imprisonment to six months, depending on their level of involvement. The sentences have now been fully confirmed by the TSJA, after dismissing the appeals of several defendants.

