Electric scooter rider dies after being hit by several vehicles on major road on outskirts of Malaga

Archive image of the A-357, with the CTM in the background.

Juan Cano / Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 29 March 2024, 22:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The rider of an electric scooter was run over and killed this Friday (29 March) on the A-357 Guadalhorce valley motorway on the outskirts of Malaga city.

Sources told SUR the man was hit by the wing mirror of a vehicle causing him to fall onto the carriageway, where he was hit by following traffic.

The accident happened at around 8.20pm at kilometre 65 of the road near the CTM transport depot in Malaga. Local Police, Guardia Civil traffic police and ambulance services were quickly on the scene.

According to the same sources, the man was 40 years old and was wearing a crash helmet.