As Easter fast approaches, what will the weather be like on the Costa del Sol this week?

Clear skies, sunshine and temperatures of around 25C. The weather experienced on Sunday in practically the whole Malaga province will remain for several more days. It will be a start to the week with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, typical of spring.

The problem is that if this sunny weather will only last at least until Wednesday as, from Thursday, the arrival of a new storm to the Spanish mainland could also reach the south and leave rain in Malaga. Heavy rainfall is not expected, just a few isolated showers as Easter fast approaches. Thursday and Friday are expected to be overcast, according to the Spain state meteorological agency, although we will have to wait a few more days to see the concrete forecast for Palm Sunday.

As Jesús Riesco, head of Aemet in Malaga, explained to SUR, it is will necessary to wait until at least Thursday to get a reliable forecast for Semana Santa: "At this time of year, almost nothing can be revealed until Thursday of this week, before that it would be madness because the error threshold is very high, it doesn't make sense".

This Monday, cloudy skies will prevail over most of the country, although atmospheric stability will be maintained on the Spanish mainland and maximum temperatures will rise moderately except on the Mediterranean coast and in the Balearic Islands.

Cloudy or very cloudy skies are expected in the southwest of the country during the early hours of the morning, with light rainfall that tends to diminish during the morning, leaving little cloud, according to the Aemet forecast.

In the rest of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, cloudy or partly cloudy with low cloudiness in the morning is expected on the Atlantic coast and the north of the area.