Magnitude 3.9 earthquake is widely felt in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol this Thursday morning It is the fourth seismic event that has been noticed by people in the province since Monday

Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered a magnitude 3.9 earthquake with its epicentre in the Granada municipality of Salar that has also been widely felt in Malaga province this Thursday morning, 29 September. This is the fouth seismic activity that people in the province have noticed so far this week.

According to information published on the IGN website, the earthquake was recorde at 11.14am at a depth of one kilometre in Salar (Granada).

The IGN has registered three other earthquakes in Malaga province this week, the first of a magnitude 4.1 in the early hours of Monday with its epicentre in Malaga, and the second of 3.9 with an epicentre in Benalmádena. The third, of a magnitude 2.8 with its epicentre southwest of Alhaurín el Grande, was recorded on Wednesday. In none of these cases was any damage reported.