Dry, hot and busy: 2023, a year of broken records in the south of Spain

Monday, 1 January 2024

Headlines over the last 12 months in Spain as a whole and especially here in Andalucía have been dominated by news of the ongoing drought situation, combined with unusually high average temperatures.

Meanwhile business has been booming in the tourism industry in what has been a year of elections, both on a local and national level in Spain and also in Gibraltar. Follow these stories and much more in this SUR in English review of the news of 2023.

2023: a year in the news Severe drought and hotter than ever Jennie Rhodes