Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Dry, hot and busy: 2023, a year of broken records in the south of Spain
2023: a year in the news

Dry, hot and busy: 2023, a year of broken records in the south of Spain

Look back at the highs and lows of the past 12 months in this SUR in English review of the main news and sport stories of 2023. What were the best bits for you?

SUR in English

Malaga

Monday, 1 January 2024, 07:33

Compartir

Headlines over the last 12 months in Spain as a whole and especially here in Andalucía have been dominated by news of the ongoing drought situation, combined with unusually high average temperatures.

Meanwhile business has been booming in the tourism industry in what has been a year of elections, both on a local and national level in Spain and also in Gibraltar. Follow these stories and much more in this SUR in English review of the news of 2023.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as cattle startle skiers on the piste in the Sierra Nevada resort in south of Spain
  2. 2 Electric scooters to be banned from public transport in Andalucía from 1 January
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town does U-turn on tram plan as it seeks to slash vehicle emissions
  4. 4 SUR journalist makes history by scooping the first Andalusian media award for infographics
  5. 5 Dry, hot and busy: 2023, a year of broken records in the south of Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad