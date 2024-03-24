Drought: the main concern for the people of Malaga

Juan Soto Malaga Sunday, 24 March 2024, 21:38 Compartir Copiar enlace

The lack of rainfall and the state of the province's reservoirs is having an impact on the mood of the people of Malaga. This is the main problem in Malaga province for 31.8% of residents, according to the latest Madeca report presented this Thursday by the Diputación, Malaga's provincial authority, on an assessment of the water situation. This element of concern is followed, at quite some distance, by the price of housing (12.4%) and unemployment (12.2%).

In a survey of 2,400 adults, 41% of respondents considered that the most appropriate measure is the construction of desalination plants, and, 22% said investment in water infrastructure. Third place is given to saving water in households.

The annual report was presented by the president of the Diputación, Francis Salado, who noted that 72% of the people in Malaga have a "good" or "very good" perception of the current situation. The study reveals that the inhabitants of the Sierra de las Nieves and the western Costa del Sol are the ones who best understand the situation, followed by the residents of the Guadalhorce Valley.

Furthermore, 47.6% consider the current situation to be "better" or "much better" than two years ago, compared to 22% who see it as "the same" and 25% who see it as "worse". And 68% of citizens have a "good" or "very good" perception of the municipality in which they live. These figures are particularly positive in the Sierra de las Nieves (75%), in the Antequera region (74.3%), and in the western Costa del Sol (71.7%).

Politics a worry

On a national level, the barometer gives a major slap on the wrist to politicians as 45% of those surveyed said that the main problem was politics in general, followed by unemployment (11%) and the price of housing (5.2%). In view of these results, Salado considered it "very worrying that politics and therefore politicians are perceived as the main problem in our country" and pointed out that, according to the study, this issue is "three times more worrying than unemployment, eight times more than house prices and ten times more than health or drought".

The survey also asked citizens which public authorities they believe most favour the development of the province: 30.4% said the Junta de Andalucía, 20.4% the Diputación, 19.4% their local council, and thenational government registered just 6.5%. Salado explained that the perception of the Diputación is on the rise, as it has improved by 1.7%.