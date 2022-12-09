Drought-stricken Axarquía sees a welcome 50mm of rain The depleted La Viñuela reservoir saw 16mm, before anticipated runoff, after having reached a historic low

The heavy rainfall over Malaga province has finally reached the parched Axarquía region. On Thursday night the area saw accumulated rainfall of up to 58mm in Alfarnatejo, with 48mm of rain falling in Colmenar.

However, La Viñuela reservoir, which is in a critical situation, has not received contributions at the same level, and has only recorded rainfall of 16mm, according to the records of the regional government. José Luis Escudero, a weather expert, said that from Friday and over the weekend 80mm of rain could fall.

In the last 24 hours, the Guadiaro river, on the border between Malaga and Cadiz, had received 75mm of rain at 9am on Friday morning; followed by the Genal, in Jubrique, with 62.5mm; and Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja, with 61mm. Also, in the last 24 hours, 32mm of rain has fallen over La Concepción reservoir, which supplies the Costa del Sol, and which also serves the Axarquía coast in times of shortage.

Malaga's Casasola and El Limonero reservoirs, which protect the city from flooding, have also increased their levels, after receiving rainfall of 25mm and 22mm, respectively. The Guadalhorce reservoirs have seen rainfall of approximately 18mm. But despite the latest rainfall, the general water reserves in the province are still below what they were a week ago, with 204.7 cubic hectometres.

The Spanish met office, Aemet, is maintaining warnings for Friday 9 December for Malaga city, the Guadalhorce Valley, the Costa del Sol and the Axarquía, for the possibility of accumulated rainfall of up to 30mm in just one hour. This situation could last until midday.

In the case of Ronda and the Serranía, the forecast was for 80mm of rain to fall in the twelve hours from midnight on Thursday until midday on Friday.

No major incidents have been recorded in Malaga province. The 112 Andalucía emergency service reported less than a dozen incidents, mostly for minor water pools on the road and rockslides on some inland secondary roads.