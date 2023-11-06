Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos, Malaga
Driver injured after car crashes into living room of a house in Malaga province

Firefighters had to shore up the property, that sits alongside the A-7275 in Casarabonela, after the incident at the weekend

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 6 November 2023, 12:21

An injured driver had to be treated in hospital after her car crashed into the living room of a house in Malaga province on Saturday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at about 4.20am on 4 November to find a 35-year-old woman had ploughed into the lounge of the property on the A-7275 in Casarabonela, after being involved in an accident. She was taken to the Hospital Valle del Guadalhorce for treatment of her injuries.

Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos, Malaga

Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB) said both the living room and courtyard of the building were extensively damaged. Firefighters shored up unstable parts of the building while the vehicle was removed from the scene.

