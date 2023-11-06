Driver injured after car crashes into living room of a house in Malaga province

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

An injured driver had to be treated in hospital after her car crashed into the living room of a house in Malaga province on Saturday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at about 4.20am on 4 November to find a 35-year-old woman had ploughed into the lounge of the property on the A-7275 in Casarabonela, after being involved in an accident. She was taken to the Hospital Valle del Guadalhorce for treatment of her injuries.

Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos, Malaga

Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB) said both the living room and courtyard of the building were extensively damaged. Firefighters shored up unstable parts of the building while the vehicle was removed from the scene.