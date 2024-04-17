Dramatic drop in temperatures forecast after a tropical night on the Costa de Sol

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 13:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

After the start of the week with temperatures above normal for the time of year, the Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) forecasts a drop in the mercury in most of the country from today Wednesday (17 April). Therefore, the summer-like weather will give way to a general drop that will be particularly noticeable in the maximum temperatures in the southeast of the Spanish mainland, specifically Malaga province, and Mallorca.

Aemet expects the turn in the weather will come just after a tropical night in the province of Malaga, one of those in which the minimum temperature is equal to or higher than 20C.

"On Tuesday evening the maximum at Malaga Airport was 32.7C at 5.30pm, at Aemet's weather centre in the city at 8pm it was 31.5 degrees and at the city's port, 27.7C at 10pm", noted José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Storms and Lightning' .

"Within the province of Malaga, where the terrestrial wind blew, there were also tropical minimum temperatures. In Mijas Pueblo, Benalmádena, Cártama and Frigiliana the temperatures were between 25 and 24C", added the local expert, who also pointed out that in Malaga city at three o'clock in the morning, the temperature was around 26 degrees.

However, with the arrival of the easterly wind, the maximum temperatures will plummet today, according to the forecast, to 7 or 8C less than yesterday, said Escudero. As a result, this Wednesday, a high of 23C is expected in Malaga city, around 25 degrees in Marbella and Antequera; 24C in Vélez-Málaga and 26 degrees in Ronda.

The highest values

In the national forecast for Spain today, temperatures will drop in most of the country on a day in which points of the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Galicia and Valencia will be under a weather warning for wind and high waves. The warnings for coastal phenomena will be in Menorca (Balearic Islands); in Tarragona and strong in Girona (Catalonia) and in A Coruña (Galicia). On the other hand, alerts for high winds will be activated in Tarragona (Catalonia) and Castellón (Valencia).

In general, temperatures will drop in most of Spain, while in the extreme north and in inland areas of the southern third there will be no major changes. Therefore, the highest values recorded in the whole of the country will be 31C in Cordoba, 30 degrees in Granada and 28C in Badajoz and Jaén.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, Aemet also expects temperatures to fall across the board and minimum temperatures to remain locally unchanged in Andalusia. The forecast indicates light variable winds inland, while on the Atlantic coast they will blow moderately from the south, easing in the afternoon. They will be light to moderate easterly on the Mediterranean coast and the Strait of Gibraltar, becoming stronger at the end of the day.