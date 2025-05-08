Plans advance to make section of Costa del Sol railway line double track near Malaga Airport

Chus Heredia Malaga Thursday, 8 May 2025, 10:43 Compartir

The fight to improve rail connectivity along the Costa del Sol is being waged on two fronts, both with uncertain horizons. First, the long-awaited new railway corridor between Nerja and Campo de Gibraltar, the study of alternatives for which has recently been awarded for 991,911 euros (IVA sales tax included) to the joint venture formed by consultancy firms WSP Spain-Apia and Multicriteri-MCRIT. The study is expected to be completed in 2026.

The second addresses the potential for improving the existing line between Malaga city and Fuengirola. It is a complex contract that includes three aspects. First, a study of alternatives to define the best technical solution. Once one of them has been chosen by state railway infrastructure company Adif, the construction project will be drawn up. The government has just formalised the contract related to these technical documents, which also includes technical assistance during the construction phase, although the actual works will be subject to a separate tender. In any case, the laying of double tracks on the short-distance Cercanías line between Malaga Airport and Campamento Benítez will take more than three years to complete. The process began in July last year.

Formalisation

The 1.3-million-euro (including IVA) contract was signed with Tpf Getinsa Euroestudios on 22 April. The work, which is highly complex, given the surface area it will occupy and its intersection with the road system, will not imply a reduction from the current 20-minute frequency to 15. However, it will serve to expand the service, offering alternatives in the event of a breakdown and better management of a line that served no fewer than 16 million passengers last year.

Strong demand

The C1 commuter line registered more than 80% usage in 2022, which makes the demand for expansion clear. This will require an increase in the number of seats, either through more frequent services or higher capacity trains. The government is currently studying the possibility of launching double-height trains to fulfil this demand.

No improvement to timetables

"However, this line has several single-track sections that make it impossible to offer service frequencies shorter than one train every 20 minutes. In addition, some stations do not have platforms long enough to accommodate 100-metre-long trains unlike the current 80-meter trains, as is the case with Benalmádena station. The current tender proposes the duplication of the track along one of these single-track sections, specifically between the airport and Campo de Golf Campamento Benítez (PK 8+400 – PK 11+200). Executing only this duplication is not expected to increase the current frequency. To achieve that, other sections of the line would also need to be duplicated. However, the duplication covered by this tender would provide greater stability to the circulation of the line, as it would be able to absorb possible delays," says the technical analysis.

This is not the first time that central government has undertaken the difficult task of laying double tracks. During the early 2000s, it carried out such an action in three stretches of 17 kilometres, which made it possible to reduce the time between trains from 30 to 20 minutes.

Performance characteristics

The section to be improved is 2.8 kilometres long and allows operating speeds of 90km/h.

The work will mainly involve doubling the track, renovating the existing track, electrification, demolishing the San Julián stop, building a new platform and subway between platforms at the Plaza Mayor stop, among other actions concerning existing structures (subways, bridges, viaducts to be widened, etc.).

“Different alternatives will be developed for the entire length of the project, taking into account at a minimum: the connection points with the existing alignment; the various options for the new structure required to cross the N-340 road; the possibilities for expanding or replacing the underpass at Camino de la Loma de San Julián; the options for replacing the overpass near the San Julián stop; the location of the new platform at Plaza Mayor; the solution for crossing between platforms at different levels at the Plaza Mayor stop; and the possibilities for replacing the pedestrian and cyclist overpass near the Plaza Mayor shopping centre […]”

The analyses will have to study questions on drainage, maintenance, expropriation, environmental impact, ease of construction, costs, impact on railway operation, etc.