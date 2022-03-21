Malaga's provincial authority hit by major 'very rare' and 'very complex' computer problem The fault, which experts have been working to fix since last Wednesday, has “simultaneously and critically affected several storage disks which contain a large part of the Diputación’s data and some of that of councils in the province”

Staff from the Malaga provincial council’s IT and Telecommunications service have been working since last Wednesday with an external company and the HP computer hardware supplier to fix a serious problem in the IT system which was detected in the early hours of the morning.

The experts say this is a very rare fault, and one which has “simultaneously and critically affected several storage disks which contain a large part of the Diputación’s data and some of that of councils in the province”.

One of the disks was new and had only just been installed. The technicians are working 24 hours a day to try to resolve what has been described as a “very complex” problem. The priority, say sources at the Diputación, is to “secure the data and the system affected by the fault and then restore the service”.

The problem has been exacerbated by the difficulty in obtaining some of the parts needed, because of the hauliers’ strike which began a week ago.

The breakdown has affected the Diputación’s main storage unit, leading to an initial failure in email and electronic administration systems, although these have now been restored.

Sources say the technicians expect to be able to access part of the data very soon and are doing everything they possibly can to restore the system as quickly as possible.