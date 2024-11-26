Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Dentist and partner arrested in Malaga for defrauding 220,000 euros in dental treatments
Fraud

Dentist and partner arrested in Malaga for defrauding 220,000 euros in dental treatments

The clinic offered cheap quotes for the reconstruction of teeth and demanded the money paid in advance beforing closing unexpectedly

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 17:07

A dentist and his partner accused of swindling more than 219,000 euros in treatments that patients did not receive have been arrested in Malaga.

The dentist offered cheap quotes for the reconstruction of teeth and then asked for the money in advance, either in cash, via bank transfer or, on some occasions, through loans. Victims then paid the money into accounts in the name of the suspect and a woman - who turned out to be the dentist's partner - both aged 55 and 59. The clinic is currently displaying a "temporarily closed" sign, leaving many of its patients without treatment.

Police started their investigations following several complaints from patients who, on arriving at the clinic, found it closed. They were also not answering patients' phone calls.

According to detectives, the person under investigation was the dentist who carried out the operations and provided the patients with the estimates. Without just cause, the owner of the dental clinic closed it without completing the treatments which had already been paid for. Investigators also found that one of the clinic's workers was performing functions for which she was not contracted.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Junta de Andalucía considers third marina for eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Residents oppose plans for recycling and landfill centre near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol castle awarded European funding for restoration project
  4. 4 Christmas lights switched on in Marbella and San Pedro
  5. 5 Rotary club Marbella swings into action for charity golf tournament
  6. 6 Women take to the streets of Malaga city to protest against gender-based violence
  7. 7 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'
  8. 8 Record-breaking fun run raises 67,000 euros for charity
  9. 9 Marbella real estate pioneer among those recognised by CIT business awards
  10. 10 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Dentist and partner arrested in Malaga for defrauding 220,000 euros in dental treatments