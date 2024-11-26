Dentist and partner arrested in Malaga for defrauding 220,000 euros in dental treatments

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 17:07

A dentist and his partner accused of swindling more than 219,000 euros in treatments that patients did not receive have been arrested in Malaga.

The dentist offered cheap quotes for the reconstruction of teeth and then asked for the money in advance, either in cash, via bank transfer or, on some occasions, through loans. Victims then paid the money into accounts in the name of the suspect and a woman - who turned out to be the dentist's partner - both aged 55 and 59. The clinic is currently displaying a "temporarily closed" sign, leaving many of its patients without treatment.

Police started their investigations following several complaints from patients who, on arriving at the clinic, found it closed. They were also not answering patients' phone calls.

According to detectives, the person under investigation was the dentist who carried out the operations and provided the patients with the estimates. Without just cause, the owner of the dental clinic closed it without completing the treatments which had already been paid for. Investigators also found that one of the clinic's workers was performing functions for which she was not contracted.