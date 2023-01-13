Deaths in Malaga province increase by 15 per cent The second quarter of 2022 marks a record number of deaths in the province

The second quarter of 2022 set a very striking record for deaths, both in Andalucía and in Malaga.

Between April and June of last year, 3,451 people died in Malaga province, 14.6% more than in the same period of 2021 (3,010). This increase is more marked in Malaga than at the Andalusian level (11.1%). And the figure even surpasses the number of deaths during the worst period of the pandemic – the second quarter of 2020 when there were 3,148 fatalities.

The data published on Friday 13 January by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía (IECA) do not include the reasons for death but the increase in mortality has centred on the older age groups. Of the 3,451 deaths registered in the first quarter of 2022 in Malaga province, 2,984 were over 65 years of age. The increase in deaths in this age group compared to the same period last year was almost 21%. In contrast, fewer people under 65 died, both in comparison with the spring of 2021 (-14%) and 2020 (-36%). The highest number of deaths was concentrated in the 85-89 age group: 692, 20% of the total.

Births

And while deaths increase, the birth rate continues to fall. Between April and June 2022, 2,761 children were born in Malaga, 10.6% less than in the same period of the previous year. This drop is double the regional average (which was 5.1%).

Adding the data from the first and second quarters, the result is that 7,324 people died in Malaga between January and June 2022. In that six-month period, births totalled 5,674, 4.7% less than in the same period of 2021.