Danish-themed Christmas meeting for Costa Press Club The association provides a regular social meeting place and forum for resident and visiting journalists on the coast

The December meeting of the Costa Press Club took the form of a festive Christmas dinner, meticulously planned by the President Jesper Sander Pederson in the spacious and airy surroundings of the Club Danés.

The Danish theme continued with a menu including herring, roast pork with red cabbage and rice a lamande, and members were also introduced to the ritual of drinking snaps with the meal. This was followed by the distribution of Secret Santa gifts and a Danish-themed Christmas quiz, won by Mogens Fischer and Neil Hesketh.

Founded in 2002, the Costa Press Club provides a regular social meeting place and forum for resident and visiting journalists, and membership is open to anyone working in a content generating role in the press, media, or communications industry. More information on www.costapressclub.com