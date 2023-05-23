Highly-respected Danish journalist Jesper Sander Pederson dies after short illness Jesper was a founding member of the Costa Press Club, an association formed in 2007 to bring together media professionals in the south of Spain

The highly-respected Danish journalist Jesper Sander Pederson has died after a short illness in Malaga. He was born on 26 August 1961 and his hometown was Hellerup in the suburbs of Copenhagen in Denmark. He studied at the journalism college in Aarhus, before heading to Spain - initially to visit his aunt and uncle who had bought a house in a small coastal village and also because he had lined up his first job.

After moving to the Costa del Sol in 1986, Jesper worked as a freelance journalist for Scandinavian magazines as well as for Danish media. Local titles included Scanposten and Solkysten, where he worked between 1989 and 2005.

And the Costa - specifically Rincón de la Victoria - is where he met his Spanish wife, Rocio, who he married back in 1987. They lived for many years in Fuengirola before moving to Torremolinos.

Jesper was also a presenter on Radio Solymar until 2014, before branching out as a tour guide for leading Danish travel companies.

More recently he ran his own assistance and advisory service to help Danish people deal with Spanish bureaucracy, documents and applications.

Jesper was a founding member of the Costa Press Club, an association formed in 2007 to bring together media professionals in the south of Spain and was president of the club for many of those 21 years until his death.

A statement issued by the CPC committee said, "It is with great sadness that we write to tell you that Jesper Sander Pedersen, Club President, has passed away following an admission to hospital in Malaga several weeks ago.

"This is hugely sad news and our thoughts are with Rocio, his wife, their son Jakob and Jesper's family and friends at this very difficult

"Jesper was president of our club for almost all of its 21 years. His enthusiasm for a liberal media and the integration of foreign nationalities into Costa del Sol life abounded. He dedicated much of his personal and professional time tirelessly making people feel welcome, always with a smile and genuine interest.

"We remember extremely fondly recent meetings together, not least our recent Christmas meal at the Club Danés in Mijas. This gave him once again the opportunity to share with us his native Danish culture with typical good humour and in the best spirit of international communication and cooperation.

"You leave a hole in our club and our lives, Jesper. Rest in Peace."

A mass in memory of Jesper was held today (Tuesday, 23 May) at Torremolinos cemetery.