Cyclist makes grim discovery some 12-hours after car plunges from the A-357 road The passer-by alerted the emergency services to the wrecked vehicle, near the slip road to the Andalusian Technology Park in Malaga

The body of a man in his 40s was found inside a crashed car that is believed to have plunged from a height of around seven-metres on the A-357 near Malaga, on Sunday.

A cyclist passing through the area alerted the emergency services at around 7pm after making the grim discovery at kilometre 58, near the slip road to the Andalusian Technology Park.

Sources said the cyclist had approached the completely wrecked vehicle and spotted that there was a man inside, who was apparently dead, before calling 112.

Members of the fire brigade had to release the trapped body, which was transferred to Malaga’s Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), where an autopsy was due to be held.

Early indications show that the man could have been dead for about 12 hours before his body was found. Guardia Civil officers have taken charge of the accident investigation.

It was the second fatal accident reported in Malaga province on Sunday. In the other one, a young motorcyclist died after a road traffic accident in Ronda.