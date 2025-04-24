Cudeca charity foundation on the Costa appeals for donations as wardrobes change from winter to summer

Jennie Rhodes Thursday, 24 April 2025, 11:49 Compartir

Cudeca has launched an appeal as people start to think about packing away their winter woollies and dust off their shorts and T-shirts in time for summer. The hospice is "encouraging people to consider donating their pre-loved clothes rather than letting them gather dust".

The shops across Malaga province and in Seville city (31, Ronda de Capuchinos and 28, Calle Asunción) sell second-hand items donated by locals, with the proceeds going directly towards providing free palliative care for people living with terminal illnesses as well as offering vital support to their families.

In a statement the charity founded by the late Joan Hunt, said, "Donations are the beating heart of the Joan by Cudeca shops. Whether it’s clothes, books, home décor or bric-a-brac, everything donated is sold to help fund Cudeca’s compassionate care services. So next time you're having a clear-out, remember – one person’s old jumper could help raise money to fund giving comfort to someone in their final days."

The shops offer more than pre-loved clothes and are also community hubs hosting self-care workshops on topics such as grief, letting go, and the 'death café' gatherings where people can speak openly about matters related to end-of-life care.

"These activities are open to everyone, offering space for those who want to share experiences or lend their time and knowledge. It’s all about building stronger community ties – and giving back," Cudeca explains.

Inside a Cudeca shop in Seville. SUR

The Cudeca Foundation is a non-profit organisation that provides free, professional palliative care for people with cancer and other terminal illnesses, along with support for their loved ones. Their approach is rooted in the belief that care should go beyond the physical, addressing emotional, social, and spiritual needs too.

In 2024 alone, Cudeca cared for 1,934 patients and supported over 2,400 family members. Since opening its doors in 1992, the foundation has reached over 19,000 individuals through home care programmes, day-care units, in-patient facilities, and emotional and rehabilitation support.

The foundation’s story began with Joan Hunt, originally from the UK, who settled on the Costa del Sol. After losing her husband to cancer, Joan devoted herself to helping others facing similar journeys. And so, Cudeca was born – built on Joan's vision of dignity, compassion, and community.