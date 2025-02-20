Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of passengers on Malaga's Cercanías trains. Ñito Salas
&#039;Smart&#039; cameras installed on Malaga&#039;s Cercanías lines to control crime, foil fare dodgers and stop graffiti
Security

'Smart' cameras installed on Malaga's Cercanías lines to control crime, foil fare dodgers and stop graffiti

Train service operator Renfe has completed the installation of the system in 16 stations on the C1 and C2 lines in the province

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 19:34

The new video surveillance system installed by Spain's train operator Renfe in most of the stations on the C1 (Malaga-Fuengirola) and C-2 (Malaga-Álora) lines in the province aims to reinforce safety and security in these installations. As a result, graffiti artists, vandals, and fare evaders will now find it more difficult. The new system sends real-time alerts and is also designed to help deploy state-owned company staff across stations based on passenger flow. Last year, more than 17 million people passed through them.

The new system will also support the investigation of incidents, whether criminal or not, that occur in stations, as well as the detection of falls onto the tracks and other incidents. "Through the analysis of criminal behaviour, the system can detect fights and assaults. This analysis generates real-time alerts at Renfe's 24-hour security centres," Renfe said in a statement.

Stations

The stations where the systems have been installed are La Colina, Malaga Airport, Álora, Arroyo de la Miel, Cártama, Carvajal, El Pinillo, Fuengirola, Los Boliches, Málaga-Centro, Pizarra, Plaza Mayor, Torreblanca, Torremolinos, Torremuelle-Benalmádena and Victoria Kent.

This new system, which anonymously and automatically collects and processes thousands of data analysed by artificial intelligence algorithms, enhances traveller safety.

The project is called RS3 (Renfe smart security station). The first phase is now completed and the second phase, budgeted at 6.5 million euros, will start in March at a national level.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  2. 2 Watch as violent gang is smashed and police arrest 28 for drug dealing on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  4. 4 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  5. 5 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  6. 6 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  7. 7 British motorcycle couple arrested in Iran had set off from their home in Andalucía
  8. 8 Harry Potter arrives on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Name of popular children's author chosen for new library in Fuengirola
  10. 10 International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 'Smart' cameras installed on Malaga's Cercanías lines to control crime, foil fare dodgers and stop graffiti