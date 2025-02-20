'Smart' cameras installed on Malaga's Cercanías lines to control crime, foil fare dodgers and stop graffiti

Chus Heredia Malaga Thursday, 20 February 2025, 19:34 Compartir

The new video surveillance system installed by Spain's train operator Renfe in most of the stations on the C1 (Malaga-Fuengirola) and C-2 (Malaga-Álora) lines in the province aims to reinforce safety and security in these installations. As a result, graffiti artists, vandals, and fare evaders will now find it more difficult. The new system sends real-time alerts and is also designed to help deploy state-owned company staff across stations based on passenger flow. Last year, more than 17 million people passed through them.

The new system will also support the investigation of incidents, whether criminal or not, that occur in stations, as well as the detection of falls onto the tracks and other incidents. "Through the analysis of criminal behaviour, the system can detect fights and assaults. This analysis generates real-time alerts at Renfe's 24-hour security centres," Renfe said in a statement.

Stations

The stations where the systems have been installed are La Colina, Malaga Airport, Álora, Arroyo de la Miel, Cártama, Carvajal, El Pinillo, Fuengirola, Los Boliches, Málaga-Centro, Pizarra, Plaza Mayor, Torreblanca, Torremolinos, Torremuelle-Benalmádena and Victoria Kent.

This new system, which anonymously and automatically collects and processes thousands of data analysed by artificial intelligence algorithms, enhances traveller safety.

The project is called RS3 (Renfe smart security station). The first phase is now completed and the second phase, budgeted at 6.5 million euros, will start in March at a national level.