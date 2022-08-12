The number of patients suffering from Covid in Malaga hospitals has dropped by 53.5 per cent in the province in one month, which shows that there has been a reduction in infections and a lower virulence of the virus among infected patients. It has gone from 181 patients who were admitted to Malaga hospitals on 12 July to 84 this Friday, 12 August. Likewise, there has been a decrease in admissions to the intensive care units (ICU) in Malaga, where there are six patients with SARS-CoV-2 compared to the nine on 12 July (33 per cent fewer).

Looking at Andalucía, as a whole, it can also be seen that there has also been a notable decrease in hospitalisations for coronavirus in the last month. There were 814 patients on the wards on 12 July, and this Friday there are 414, which represents 49 per cent less. In Andalusian ICUs there are 20 patients, 12 fewer than a month ago (37.5 per cent less).

The Junta de Andalaucía's Ministry of Health has today reported 328 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the province of Malaga, of which 203 correspond to people over 60 years of age. In Andalucía, 1,925 positives have been reported, of which 1,085 are in patients over 60 years of age. These are the official numbers, but the real ones are higher, since diagnostic tests for active infection (PDIA) are only indicated for people over 60 years of age, health and socio-health personnel, pregnant women and severe cases of Covid.

The department has registered the deaths of eight patients suffering from Covid in Malaga in the last three days, making an official total 2,591 deaths since the start of the pandemic, a figure that in Andalucía amounts to 14,904, once the 55 new deaths since last Tuesday have been included in the statistics. It must be taken into account that many of the people who die have the coronavirus, but the direct cause of death is another pathology that they previously suffered from. That is, they are counted in the section on deaths from the virus, but what has caused death is another disease.

Por su parte, desde el martes, la Consejería de Salud ha confirmado que 218 pacientes han logrado superar la infección por coronavirus en la provincia de Málaga y ya están curados, cifra que en Andalucía asciende a 969.