Coronavirus Málaga Only one patient with Covid is admitted to an ICU in the province of Malaga There are 64 patients with coronavirus in the province's hospitals, seven fewer than last Friday

In the hospitals of Malaga province this Tuesday, 23 August, there is just one patient with Covid admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU), which shows that the pandemic situation has improved substantially and that, although there are still infections, the seriousness of the infected people is minor. This fact has a lot to do with the protective effect of the vaccine, which, although it does not prevent contagion, does reduce the most dangerous effects of SARS-CoV-2. In Malaga hospitals there are a total of 64 patients with coronavirus admitted, seven fewer than last Friday, according to data provided today by the Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health.

In Andalucía as a whole, there are eight people who are in an ICU with Covid (three fewer than on Friday). In Jaén there are four patients in intensive care and one, each, in Almeria, Cadiz, Malaga and Seville. The total number of patients hospitalised with coronavirus in the Andalusian region is 294, some 40 fewer than four days ago.

Meanwhile, the regional Ministry of Health has this Tuesday reported 162 new cases of the virus in the province of Malaga and 893 in the Andalusian region.

Of these 162 positives, 99 correspond to people over 60 years of age, which is the population group for which diagnostic tests for active infection (PDIA) are ordered, tests that are also performed on healthcare and social healthcare professionals, pregnant women and people with a serious infection. Since these tests are not carried out on the rest of the public, the real number of infections is higher than the official one.

As far as mortality is concerned, the Junta's Ministry of Health has confirmed four more deaths of patients suffering from Covid in Malaga province and 33 in the whole of the Andalusian region. It must be remembered that while there are patients who die with the coronavirus, the cause of death is often another pathology other than the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,614 people testing positive for Covid have lost their lives in Malaga, a figure that in Andalucía rises to 15,008, according to the Junta's official data.

Meanwhile, in the province of Malaga, some 3,528,827 vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered. There are 1,416,204 people with the complete guideline while 1,446,538 have at least one dose and 816,732 have received all three doses.