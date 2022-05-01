Costa del Sol temperatures set to exceed 30C this May Day, thanks to the ‘terral’ wind On Monday, Spain’s Aemet weather agency has activated a yellow warning due to rough sea conditions along much of the coast

It is the first day of the month of May, but temperatures Costa del Sol will be typical of July or August. It was expected that 29 degrees would be reached in Malaga city, but the confirmed arrival of the ‘terral’ wind means the maximum will now exceed 30C. In fact, forecasts suggest that the provincial capital will reach 32C (with a minimum of 15), closely followed by Marbella, where thermometers are expected to hit 29 degrees. In the rest of the province the maximum will be around 25 degrees.

For this 1 May, Labour Day and also Mother's Day in Spain, the Aemet forecast in Malaga points to slightly cloudy skies, with daytime cloudiness in the mountains. The winds will blow from a weak west component, increasing along the coast in the afternoon. On the coast of the Axarquia there will be light winds of variable direction at night.

Temperatures will rise, notably in the coastal highs.

Yellow alerts on Monday

On Monday, the last day of the ‘puente’ holiday weekend, there will be mainly clear skies on the coast. Inland they will be slightly cloudy, when an occasional shower cannot be not ruled out. In addition, there will be a yellow warnings for rough seas along the coast of most of Malaga province (Axarquia, Guadalhorce and Sol zones) from 2pm to midnight, during which time force 7 winds can be expected, generating waves of 2 to 3 metres high.

The minimum temperatures will largely remain unchanged or see a slight decrease; while the maximums will drop.