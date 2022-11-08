Costa del Sol budgets unprecedented 1.5 million euros to attract British tourists next year WORLD TRAVEL MARKET 2022 It will be used for promotional events, social media campaigns and familiarisation trips and the aim is to increase the amount the tourists spend and encourage them to stay longer

The Turismo Costa del Sol tourist board is to invest an unprecedented one and a half million euros on promoting the destination to the UK market next year.

The president, Francisco Salado, made the announcement at the World Travel Market tourism fair on Monday, explaining that during 2023 around 20 promotional events will be organised in conjunction with social media campaigns and familiarisation trips for British travel agents and journalists. The tourist board would be working closely with the Junta de Andalucía on this activities, he said, and apart from golf there will be a special focus on sustainability, conference facilities and luxury tourism.

More money and longer stays

He also explained that the aim is to increase the amount of money spent by British tourists on the Costa del Sol and to encourage them to stay longer. “Figures show that spending and length of stay both increased during the first eight months of this year, compared with 2019, and that is the challenge we have set ourselves,” he said.

During that time the average amount spent by tourists from the UK was 1,157 euros, which was an increase of 15.5%. They also stayed for an average of 7.5 days, which was 2% longer than three years previously.

Salado also stressed the importance of big data and actively listening to this market, to keep up-to-date with what the British market wants. He said there needs to be an action plan which is flexible and open to any situation which may arise, and mentioned the uncertainties resulting from Brexit, depreciation of the pound, inflation and political instability in the UK.