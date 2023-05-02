Costa del Sol presents cutting edge tool to help tourists offset their C02 emissions The pioneering project presented at the Digital Tourist 2023 awards in London won top praise from tourism officials

A pioneering strategy to offset the carbon footprint of tourism on the Costa del Sol has received top recognition. The innovative idea, developed by Turismo Costa del Sol, which would allow travellers to the Costa to measure and offset their stay earned them a prize at the Digital Tourist 2023 awards in London.

The strategy involves an algorithm that estimates, through five simple questions to a tourist, the amount of CO2 emitted by that visitor on their trip to the Costa del Sol. It then offered solutions to offset emissions. The initiative is available in Spanish, English, German and French.

The tourist who then put into practice the solutions and successfully offset emissions would receive a personalised certificate showing the amount of C02 offset.

Tourism officials presented the tool as part of the first-ever Spain Sustainability Day in London, organised by Turespaña to showcase the best practices in sustainable tourism management in Spain to the British public.

Director General of Turespaña Miguel Sanz said the need for the tourism industry to educate and inform consumers about the initiatives in sustainable tourism management being carried out by destinations was "fundamental".

Turismo Costa del Sol president Francisco Salado said: "the Costa del Sol wants to be the spearhead that pushes the rest of public and private entities to join this global commitment to fight against climate change".

"The project is a commitment to Sustainable Tourism destination, offsetting the CO2 emissions of the entity, and defending the environment so that tourists are asked to have a vision of sustainability and to join the conservation of the tourist area."