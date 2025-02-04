Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of a hotel on the Costa del Sol. SUR
Costa del Sol hotels open year with room occupancy rates higher than the record-breaking 2024
The number of hotel reservations is two points higher than last year and this upward trend is expected to be maintained during the first quarter of 2025

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 13:42

Malaga province has started the year with a rise in average hotel occupancy, compared to the start of the record-breaking year of 2024. According to Aehcos, the Costa del Sol's association of hotel business owners, the balance this January has resulted in a rate two points higher than the one last year, with an average of 60.5% of the total number of hotel rooms being booked.

While still welcoming the results as a whole, Aehcos president, Jóse Luque, said "the sector has not yet been able to recover the level of Spanish tourist activity from before the pandemic, probably as a consequence of the socio-economic situation in the cuontry, given that issues such as the rise in Spain's IVA sales tax on electricity and fuel have a direct impact on the economy of families". According to Aehcos data, in January of this year, 80% of guests were international.

However, Luque is optimistic about the beginning of the year. "Fortunately, hotel occupancy forecasts for the coming months are positive and we are confident in exceeding the figures obtained in 2024," he said. In fact, expectations are that this upward trend will continue throughout the first quarter. Aehcos expects February to close with three points above last year's figures. To be even more precise, predictions are that 73.26% of rooms will be booked, which would exceed the figure of 70% recorded in February 2024. It is expected that the majority of the visitors, around 65%, will come from the international market, compared to 35% of domestic tourists.

60.5%

is the figure reflecting the proportion of room occupancy with which the hotels on the Costa del Sol closed the month of January

At the moment, the hospitality sector forecasts predict a hotel occupancy rate of 75.47% in March - a figure slightly higher than that recorded in March last year, which stood at 75.1%.

January records by municipality put Nerja at the forefront, with 76.91% occupancy, followed by Frigiliana-Torrox, with 68%; Benalmádena and Mijas with 54.47% and 50.98%, respectively.

These are the towns expected to have the greatest pull in February as well, although with slight changes in the ranking: Frigiliana and Torrox first, followed by Nerja, Benalmádena and Mijas. This quartet will most probably lead in the first quarter as a whole.

Nonetheless, Aehcos has also stated that the average gross impact per guest per night (IBCA) shows a "significant" decrease (88.73 euros in 2025), compared to last year, when it stood at 110.54 euros during the same period.

