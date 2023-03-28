Costa del Sol hotels looking forward to a bumper Easter week

Many hotels in Malaga, Marbella and Ronda are already close to being fully booked ahead of Spain's spectacular Semana Santa processions in most towns and cities

The Aehcos association of hoteliers of the Costa del Sol has said it expects a solid Easter week for the sector and to fill 84% of rooms across Malaga province from Friday 31 March until 10 April, with full capacity at many Malaga city establishments.

Booking information to date points towards the holiday occupancy being 8% higher than last year. Aehcos is also confident that with last-minute bookings, which are becoming increasingly frequent, and with the prospect of good weather, the occupancy record set in 2019 will be close to being reached. At present, booking expectations are 1.7% points below pre-pandemic levels.

"We consider that we are facing a fairly optimal Easter," said Aehcos vice-president, Javier Fernández.

Fernández added that: "There are still many places available in many of the municipalities of the Costa del Sol and more and more people are deciding to book at the last minute, which leads hoteliers to believe that they will approach the figures for 2019".

The president of Aehcos, José Luque, said: "The forecasts are encouraging, with an occupancy rate that will exceed 80% on average throughout the province and that in some municipalities will be almost full, as is the case of Ronda or Marbella, which will have more than 90% occupancy.

"Establishments throughout the province are preparing for the high season with enthusiasm and excitement. The early Easter data suggests a growth of up to ten per cent in some municipalities with respect to that obtained in 2022, but we must be cautious and wait for it to be confirmed," said Luque.