Costa del Sol hoteliers call for extension of the decree to allow them to modernise and extend facilities

Hoteliers on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province want the regional government to allow them more time to be able to modernise and extend their facilities, allowing the expansion of buildable areas by up to 20% in certain cases. The Junta de Andalucía approved the hotel improvement decree at the end of July last year in a bid to provide tourists with up-to-date accommodation as the region experiences a boom in visitors. It is currently in force until December 2024.

But results from a survey conducted among the 346 associated businesses in Malaga province, shows that 57% are willing to undertake works to improve their hotels in the coming years if the scheme remains in place for another three years.

Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) president, José Luque, said hotels have been focused on updating their facilities after the pandemic, particularly modifying facilities so they are sustainable and eco-friendly, but need more time.

"This demonstrates once again the effort that the sector is making to be increasingly competitive and sustainable," he said. "We urge local councils to invest in the municipalities, seek to create new tourist attractions and diversify demand and not be dependent on specific markets".

Since the decree came into effect, about 32 hotel properties are in the approval phase, having submitted documentation of their proposed renovation plans and nine have already received definitive or almost definitive approval.

According to the Aehcos report, of the 221 establishments that have not undergone reforms in recent years some 126 would be interested in total or partial renovations with an estimated investment of 352.8 million euros if the scheme is extended for three more years.