Costa del Sol features strongly among Spain's Top 5 holiday and city break destinations Estepona, Marbella and Malaga city all feature near the top of the latest list for hotel profitability and revenue

The Costa del Sol features on Spain’s 'Top 5' holiday and city destinations with the highest hotel profitability and revenue during 2022, according to data from the latest report of the country's alliance for tourism excellence organisaton (Exceltur).

The list highlighted that Marbella, Estepona and Malaga city “recorded the best results in average revenue per hotel room and experienced strong growth compared to 2019".

Estepona is ahead of Marbella this year, which is traditionally the leader in Malaga province. The report details that Estepona has seen an increase in prices per night booked, thanks to new establishments opening, with an increase of 7.2% in the number of beds in high-end properties.

Exceltur highlighted that "in a year marked by a notorious disparity in the evolution of sales, it was the destinations with an increase in the presence of different products and higher levels of revenue that performed best, such as the extraordinary growth in revenue in Estepona and Marbella on the Costa del Sol".

The year of recovery

The report analysed the evolution of 105 tourist areas in the country over the past year, which was viewed as the year of the recovery in tourism following the pandemic, and concluded that 86 registered a RevPAR; an indicator used in the hotel industry to assess the financial performance of an establishment that measures the revenue per available room.

Estepona came third in the national ranking for hotel profitability, with 152 euros per room, followed by Marbella with 140 euros. Exceltur places San José as the leader in hotel income, with 194 euros, followed by Ibiza with 163 euros.

The 'Top 5' is completed by Chiclana, with a Revpar of 135 euros. The report went on to say that in 2022 as a whole, the average price per room in the holiday areas was 85.1 euros; 12.8 per cent higher than in 2019. It also highlighted that the rates offered were 17.7 per cent higher than before the crisis and average occupancy fell by 4.2 points.

Absence of tourists from Asia

Although the report stressed that city destinations ended 2022 with a somewhat lower revenue growth than holiday destinations due to the contraction of activity in congress and events tourism and the ongoing absence of tourists from Asian countries, Malaga came fourth in terms of city breaks, at a rate of 88 euros per room.

Barcelona came first at 109 euros, followed by San Sebastian, at 104 euros; Palma de Mallorca, at 100 euros. Malaga’s average hotel room is more expensive than Madrid, where the average price of a hotel room is 79 euros pre night. Other towns on the Costa del Sol that did well are Benalmádena, Fuengirola and Torremolinos.