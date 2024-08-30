Costa del Sol charity worker Joyce Gyimah awarded Honorary British Empire Medal

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Joyce Gyimah Amponsah. SUR
The founder of the Fuengirola-based Adintre foundation that helps the homeless and vulnerable has been recognised in the King's honorary awards list for foreign nationals

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 30 August 2024, 10:35

Adintre Foundation founder and CEO Joyce Gyimah Amponsah has been given a top British recognition after 20 years of working to provide support to the homeless and vulnerable.

Her Honorary BEM (British Empire Medal) "for her services to charity on the Costa del Sol" was announced in the list of awards for foreign nationals published on Thursday.

Gyimah founded Adintre over 20 years ago and since then has worked tirelessly to provide homeless and vulnerable people in and around Fuengirola with physical and emotional support.

Thousands of vulnerable British nationals have been among those receiving food and support from the foundation in times of difficulty, hence this recognition from the UK.

British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott said: "Joyce’s dedication to support those in need has transformed countless lives and cemented her as a deeply valued partner for the British Consulate in Malaga, as we work together to help vulnerable British people. Her vision and leadership as the CEO of Adintre Foundation has a remarkable impact on the local Fuengirola community and inspired others to volunteer for this wonderful and impactful organisation. I’m thrilled that her tireless work over the years is being recognised with an Honorary BEM.”

Gyimah, a Spanish and Nigerian national, said: "I still can't believe it. I didn't expect to receive this great award. For me it is a great honour and a great joy. Helping the most vulnerable people in society without receiving anything in return nourishes the soul. I would like to thank all the people who have accompanied me along the way, God and the entire technical team at the British Consulate who continue to support us year after year."

