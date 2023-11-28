Costa del Sol and Malaga hotels report record-breaking first 10 months of the year, with 19.1 million stays

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 13:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

Hotels on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province have attracted more visitors in the first 10 months of 2023 than any other year in history, new data shows.

A total of 6% more tourists and 3.5% more overnight stays, reaching more than 19.1 million stays, exceeds pre-pandemic figures in 2019, which was Malaga province's best year for tourism. The data from Spain's INE national statistics institute also showed that visitors from the Costa's main international markets are returning to the destination following the coronavirus health crisis.

Hotels have registered 0.6% more British visitors during this period than the same time in 2019, almost 30% of tourists who have visited the Costa del Sol in the first 10 months of 2023.

France is the second most important market for hotels in Malaga province, according to the data. The 294,883 French visitors who booked in the province's hotels up to October are 17% more than before the pandemic. Next, are the Germans, with 247,882 visitors this year to October - 0.8% more than the same period in 2019. The Dutch take up fourth place with a 25% increase - 224,243 visitors in the first 10 months of 2023.

Priority destination

Turismo Costa del Sol chief executive Margarita del Cid said: "the data show that the Costa del Sol is once again one of the priority options for international tourists".

"The statistics show that the efforts of the tourist board to promote the destination are bearing fruit," she added.