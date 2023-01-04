Costa del Sol clocks up record 'magnificent' year for tourism income In 2022 the sector brought more than 17 billion euros into Malaga province – some 18 per cent more than the boom year of 2019

Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 16:13

The tourism sector in Malaga province had an exceptional 2022 despite inflation and the war in Ukraine. Figures released on Tuesday 3 January by the Diputacion, Malaga's provincial authority, show despite a slight decrease in the arrival of tourists, the province earned 17.08 billion euros, which is 18.3 per cent more than in 2019 – a previous record year for the sector.

The data was presented at a press conference by the president of the provincial authority and Turismo Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado, with the first vice president of the tourism body, Margarita del Cid, and its manager, Antonio Diaz.

Salado described the figures as "magnificent". "We started the year 2022 with the objective of equalling the income of 2019 and we have been 2.639 billion above. After two very difficult years, we can say that 2022 has been sweet for the tourism sector, as the forecasts we were handling in a good part of the tourism indicators have improved".

Salado added that the "strong" commitment to the promotion of tourism that is being made on the Costa del Sol has borne fruit.

In addition to the buoyant revenue figures there was a 5.5 per cent rise in employment in the sector and an increase in the number of regulated accommodation places of almost 25 per cent to 505,000. Revenue per available room grew by 15 per cent to 84.71 euros.

On the negative side, numbers of tourists, was two per cent less than in 2019. Salado blamed the decline on the "uncertainties" surrounding the tourism industry, including the escalation of commodity prices, the war in Ukraine, and opening of China to travellers.

Looking ahead Salado said that Turismo Costa del Sol will focus on the national and international markets with almost 200 promotional activities to recover tourism numbers from Britain and Germany and to consolidate those from Holland, the Nordic countries, France, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Morocco, Italy, Ireland, Finland and Portugal.