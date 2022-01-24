Costa del Sol recognised as an accessible tourist destination The State Representative Platform for People with Physical Disabilities approves of the inclusive strategy

The State Representative Platform for People with Physical Disabilities (Predif) has recognised Turismo Costa del Sol with an award in honour of the work being carried out under the Smart Destination project.

The award was presented to the President of Malaga's Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, by the President of Predif, Francisco Sardón. "At Turismo Costa del Sol we are aware of the need to continue working and to increase the accessibility of our tourist destinations," said Salado.

"A strategy has been designed to improve accessibility in the tourist municipalities of the Costa del Sol and in the Axarquia with the hope of expanding these objectives to the rest of the province,” he added.

Universal Accessibility and Design criteria makes financial sense for tourist destinations, Salado said, "In addition to constituting a fundamental right of all people and being a regulatory obligation, the criteria provide significant benefits for the destination." It can expand the number of clients given that many disabled people will travel with a companion.

It also reinforces the image and reputation of the destination by positioning itself as socially responsible and provides a competitive edge.

Earlier this month, Turismo Costa del Sol and Renfe agreed to collaborate to promote tourism in Malaga. According to Salado, the objective of the agreement is "to jointly promote the Costa del Sol’s destinations.”