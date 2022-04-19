Costa del Sol hoteliers believe April will be the best month since the pandemic began They expect to end the month with an overall occupancy rate of 72.3%, which would be only one point lower than in April 2019

The attractions of Easter week and the return of international tourism are expected to mean that hotels on the Costa del Sol will see the highest occupancy rates since the pandemic began this month, with figures close to those of 2019.

The industry believes this will be the month in which things return to normal after two years of crisis, and the prelude to a very good summer season. Malaga city, Torremolinos and Marbella look as if they are the most popular destinations for visitors at present, as the provincial capital is expecting an occupancy rate of 83.5%, Torremolinos 71% and Marbella 70.9%, according to data from the Aehcos hotel association. It is predicting that hotels in the province will end April with 72.3% of beds having been occupied, compared with 74% in the same period in 2019.

Business is picking up again

José Luque, the president de Aehcos, agrees that business is starting to pick up again, but also points out that profits will be lower than they could have been due to energy costs and the price of raw materials.

The data also shows that so far this month 59% of hotel bookings have been from foreign tourists, compared with 41% of travellers from elsewhere in Spain. Even during Easter week, visitors from abroad predominated.

The tourism sector has always treated Easter as an indicator of what the summer will be like. Despite the uncertainty, hotel owners believe this will be a very good season and Luque says he hopes occupancy levels will continue to rise in the months to come and costs will be regulated so the sector can finally enjoy a good peak season.