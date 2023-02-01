Costa del Sol hotel room prices soar The increase – some 22.5 per cent more than in 2019 – is higher than the average across Andalucía and Spain

There has been a huge rise in the price of hotel rooms on the Costa del Sol since the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from Spain's National Institute of Statistics, compiled in the Costa del Sol Tourism Hotel Situation Report, shows room rates for 2022 have increased to 112.7 euros on average, which equates to a rise of 22.5% compared to 2019. This same report notes that the increase is greater than that experienced in Andalucía and Spain, with prices of 98 euros and 100 euros per room, respectively, after increasing by 16.5% and 13% compared to 2019.

At the recent edition of the International Tourism Fair, Fitur, the heads of numerous hotel chains predicted that the situation will continue to improve and that this year rates will continue to rise to between 10% and 15% above those of 2022.

The rise recorded last year has allowed the sector to increase its revenue per room (Revpar) to 79.30 euros, which represents an increase of 17.3% compared to before the crisis, i.e. 11.60 euros more. The figure is much higher than the Andalusian and national average, set at 60.30 and 64.30 in 2022, respectively.

However, the Costa del Sol hoteliers association (Aehcos) has pointed out that the profitability of businesses continues to be weighed down by the impact of the health crisis and soaring energy costs, plus high inflation.

"We are still very concerned about the profitability of the establishments, which has been affected by the rise in interest rates, inflation and fluctuations in the prices of energy supplies such as electricity," said Aehcos president José Luque.

Domestic tourists

Despite this, Aehcos considers that "2022 has been, in general, a positive year. In between are two years to forget, where a sector battered by the incessant waves of coronavirus failed to recover: it should be remembered that in 2020 occupancy fell to levels never experienced before, to 28%, and that in 2021 this percentage did not even double, standing at 47.65%".

Recovery was well under way last year: the Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning's Hotel Situation Report reveals that the sector had almost 19.4 million overnight stays in 2022. The figure means that the establishments are only 4.5 points behind the records of the best tourist year, which was 2019.

Hotels on the Costa del Sol have received 5,661,781 hotel travellers over the past year, just 2.7% less than before the health crisis, highlighting a strong growth in domestic tourists, who have exceeded the 2019 figures by 10.6%.