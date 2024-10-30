Turismo Costa del Sol invests in its biggest promotional campaign at World Travel Market in London

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 15:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Local tourism board officials are preparing to promote the Costa del Sol and Malaga province in what will be its biggest campaign effort at the upcoming World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

Turismo Costa del Sol president Francisco Salado said a record 1.3 million euros, 81% more than last year, is being spent to promote the destination during the major tourism fair, which runs from Tuesday 5 October until Thursday 7 October.

As part of the promotional campaign, Malaga and the Costa del Sol will be advertised at Gatwick Airport, at key underground stations in London, as well as on 15 tourist buses. Tourism officials have also lined up meetings with tour operators, travel agencies, tourism companies, airlines and suppliers, and will have a larger display at the fair this year, next to Andalucía's stand.

Costa del Sol tourism officials will be looking to attract more British tourists with greater purchasing power who will hopefully extend their stays. It comes amid a turbulent geopolitical situation with the conflict in the Middle East prompting people to change their travel plans. "We have to be cautious, but we come to this great fair with optimism because the records have increased in what is the first international issuer by far. We are convinced that our destination is an unbeatable leader. This is shown by the figures," said Salado, who also pointed out the importance of a bigger support campaign, which amounts to 800,000 euros this year.

The advertising campaign aims to catch the eye of people from the moment they arrive at Gatwick Airport until the moment they arrive at the travel fair, promoting the destination not only during the week of the WTM but for a fortnight and up to a month. "We have never made this investment before, but it [the UK] is our big international market," Salado said.

He also pointed out that the British, despite the country's economic situation, continue to enjoy leisure, travel and free time. "The British feel very happy on the Costa del Sol. Here they find everything they are looking for. We are an unbeatable and very well-connected destination that also offers safety and peace of mind. All of this means that the British keep coming back," said Salado, together with Antonio Díaz, manager of the public promotion company.

The Costa del Sol's connectivity with the UK stands out, with airlines maintaining direct flights from Malaga to around 20 British cities and major towns. In terms of passenger volume, London, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, East Midlands, Liverpool, Leeds and Belfast stand out. Salado pointed out that between January and September, some 2.2 million British passengers arrived at Malaga Airport, 6.4% more than last year.

In order to continue to grow in this market, the Costa del Sol will be present at WTM with a larger stand and more space so the 50 companies and some 100 professionals accompanying them can make the greatest number of business contacts. Costa del Sol tourism personnel have scheduled some 40 meetings already, which they hope to increase to 300. Representatives of SUR in English and our sister daily newspaper Diario SUR will also be there.